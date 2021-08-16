the analyst explained why bitcoin started to grow again

Against the background of the growth in the BTC rate, some popular altcoins have also grown.

Last week, BTC traded at $ 45.5 thousand, but recently began to grow, exceeding the $ 46.2 thousand mark. Ayash Jindal, an analyst at NewsBTC, believes that Bitcoin has every chance of reaching the $ 50 thousand mark.

Be always up to date with the telegram channel Fast Focus.

It is reported by newsbtc.com.

On August 16, Bitcoin is trading below $ 47 thousand. This is a fairly good indicator. However, the analyst notes that two more obstacles await the cryptocurrency – resistance at the level of $ 48 thousand and at the level of $ 48.1 thousand.If it crosses these two lines, it can easily reach the level of $ 50 thousand.

“If bitcoin fails to rise above the $ 48K resistance levels and at the $ 48.1K level, it may start falling again. Therefore, it is very important that it does not fall below $ 47K,” Jindal writes.

The first major support is now around $ 46.5 thousand. At the same time, the main line of the “bullish” trend is kept at the level of $ 46.2 thousand.

“If the price fails to keep above the support of the bullish trend line, it may drop to the support level of $ 45.5. The next important support is at $ 44.5 thousand,” the analyst said.











Chart compiled by Ayash Jindal regarding the bitcoin rate [+–]

The RBC edition notes that against the background of the growth of the BTC rate, alternative coins such as Terra, Ravencoin, XRP, Solana, Axie Infinity have also grown.

Terra is up 63% in a week. Altcoin was trading at $ 22.2. In 30 days, it has risen in price by 234%.

Ravencoin gained 88% over the past week, bringing its value to $ 0.17. Today you can buy it for $ 0.14. As noted by the media, during the month the cost of the altcoin increased by 176%.

XRP soared 70% at $ 1.34. But today it dropped a little and is on sale for $ 1.28.

Solana, like Terra, rose 63% to $ 63.6.

Axie Infinity token was offered for $ 74 last week, which means that its rate has grown by 72%. As of August 16, the altcoin is on sale for $ 68.

Earlier, we reported on how and where you can buy bitcoin in Ukraine and on what goods and services it can be spent in our country and abroad.

Why bitcoin fell, you can find out from our material on the curtailment of mining in the PRC.