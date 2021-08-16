The Bridgerton star divorced Ariana Grande’s ex-fiancé

For the first time, rumors about the couple’s romance appeared in March 2021 – they were often seen by pararazzi near their homes. But after almost six months, the media learned that the likely cause of the gap was the constant distance between Phoebe and Pete. Also, one should not rule out permanent restrictions on movement around the world due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Important Ex-fiance of Ariana Grande confirmed rumors that he has an affair with the star of “Bridgerton”

Pete and Phoebe’s romance was a whirlwind, and from the beginning they were totally passionate about each other … Phoebe had the Bridgertons filming in the UK. Meanwhile, Pete Davidson is in the US filming Saturday Night Live. He also got a role in the new film Meet Cute, in which he will star alongside American actress Kaley Cuoco.

Now Phoebe Dinevor is on vacation with friends in Croatia, instead of flying to Pete Davidson in America, which already suggests that they do not want to see each other. They were last seen together in the UK in early July at the Wimbledon event in London.

As for the representatives of the couple, no one gives official comments about the breakup.

What is known about the personal life of former lovers

About the 26-year-old’s relationship Phoebe Daynevor little is known. She was credited with an affair with a colleague on the “Bridgerton” – Rege-Jean Page, but the rumors were not confirmed.

