The court ordered Binance to find the stolen cryptocurrency of the user

In the UK, a court ordered the Bitcoin exchange Binance to trace a cryptocurrency stolen by unknown persons from one of its users, the Fetch.ai project.

According to court documents, on June 6, 2021, attackers gained access to Fetch.ai accounts on the trading platform. They sold $ 2.6 million worth of digital assets, presumably to their own accounts at a “significantly lower price” to avoid withdrawal restrictions.

The court ordered Binance to find and block the stolen cryptocurrency if it is on the platform. The documents say that we are talking about assets in Bitcoin, USDT, BNB and the native token of the project itself – FET.

“We are working closely with Binance and local law enforcement to get the details of the hacker. The issuance of a court order to release this information is a standard process, ”a Fetch.ai spokesman said in a comment to The Block.







We will remind, in June, the UK Financial Conduct Authority banned the British division of Binance to carry out any regulated activity without the prior approval of the regulator.

After that, a number of local banks, including Barclays, a subsidiary of Santander and NatWest, blocked customer transfers to the exchange. The Clear Junction payment system refused to process Binance-related transactions.

Fetch.ai Limited Anor v Persons Unknown Category a Anor 15-07-21JUD 1 by ForkLog on Scribd

