The husband of a popular actress accidentally gave out Photoshop on her photo by publishing the original: Style: Values: Lenta.ru

Hollywood actress and model Blake Lively was ridiculed on the net for low-quality photoshop in the picture. Journalists from Page Six drew attention to the footage published on social networks.

The Gossip Girl star shared a photo of her with her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds. A married couple filmed against the background of a stone wall. Lively posed in a gray turtleneck, coat and pink jeans. However, she was not wearing shoes, so she drew brown sandals using a photo editor.

Photo published by @vancityreynolds







The husband accidentally gave out Photoshop to Lively, posting on his page the original picture of the actress standing barefoot. In the description of the publications, the celebrities said that they took part in the voting in the upcoming presidential elections in the United States.

Netizens were amused by the inconsistency in the footage of the actors, and they wrote about it in the comments. “Drawn heels are very funny”, “What are these, drawn sandals? I’m dying of laughter ”,“ Why no one writes that Blake drew shoes for herself ”,“ I love you, your Photoshop skills amaze me ”,“ A very funny photo, ”the subscribers said.

