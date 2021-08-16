“The only beauty in the Kardashian family” was scolded for a competition for a luxury prize: Phenomena: Values: Lenta.ru

American supermodel Kendall Jenner, who was called the only beauty in the Kardashian family by the popular British TV presenter Pierce Morgan, announced a competition on her social networks and was criticized. The corresponding post appeared on her Instagram account.

In the above frame, 24-year-old Jenner poses on the bed in a beige bra. At the same time, various models of bags of the French luxury brand Louis Vuitton, as well as boxes and bags with the brand’s logo, lie everywhere around it. In the signature for publication, she announced a competition in which you can win 60 thousand dollars (4.5 million rubles), as well as the luxurious prizes shown in the photo.

Related materials “We tried so hard” The youngest billionaire in the world was stripped of her title. How did she manage to convince the whole world of her wealth?







Some subscribers were worried that the celebrity was hacked, while others scolded her in the comments. “Has your account been hacked?”, “Kendall, now is not the time”, “This is absurd”, “This is one of the fraudulent contests, I can’t believe that such an influential person like you got involved in such a thing,” they said.

In July, Yana Rudkovskaya humiliated Rita Dakota over Louis Vuitton bags. According to Dakota, it all started when she joined several bloggers who launched a competition to give away 10 expensive bags from the brand. However, Rudkovskaya considered that by such a competition the singer “lowers the company’s degree” and looks “deshmansky”.