The stars who admitted that they regret plastic surgery and Botox injections

Celebrities don’t go to great lengths to look good in front of the camera (as this is an obligatory part of their job). And while many girls praise plastic surgery and cosmetology, saying that they helped them find themselves and their confidence, many stars openly declare that they are very sorry that they went under the knife.

Gwyneth Paltrow



Seven years ago, Gwyneth nevertheless admitted that she injected with Botox. “I felt like I was like Joan Rivers,” added Paltrow. Simply put, she did not like the effect so much that she once and for all abandoned the idea of ​​rapid rejuvenation.













Gisele Bundchen



In her book Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life, Giselle said that after the birth of the children, she decided to insert breast implants to restore the bust to its former beauty. “Even a year after the operation, I woke up every day and thought: what have I done? It seemed to me that I did not live in my body. I even started wearing baggy clothes, forgetting about revealing outfits. ” I must say that the model eventually pulled out the implants.

Nicole Kidman

Nicole never admitted that she went to a plastic surgeon. But the actress said that she was firsthand familiar with Botox, which almost completely immobilized her face, and it was terrible. “So never again,” Kidman said.

Chrissy Teigen

In one of her interviews, Chrissy admitted that she inserted implants in her breasts when she was 20 years old. The girl argued that while working as a model, she wanted to look as cool as possible in a swimsuit. And so that when she lay down, her chest would continue to stand. But after she became a mother, the idea of ​​removing the implants did not leave her. And as a result, she did it and wrote about it in her Instagram account, declaring to the whole world that she is happy that she can finally sleep on her stomach and calmly button up a dress of her size, and not take a size larger and sew it at the waist. to make the chest look good.









Kylie Jenner

In 2016, Kylie publicly admitted that she went overboard with lip augmentation. Jenner believed that this was her biggest mistake, which she had to quickly correct. But as we can see, life has not taught her anything and she continues to swing her lips.

Cameron Diaz



Diaz was not so lucky with genetics, since with her type of skin aging, her age is literally written on her face (too obvious wrinkles, creases). Therefore, at one point it occurred to her to try Botox. But, as she later admitted, this changed her so much that she ceased to recognize herself. “I didn’t like it and decided that I’d rather live with wrinkles than with a face that doesn’t belong to me.”

Kourtney Kardashian

Courtney enlarged her breasts at 22, but to this day she regrets it. She believes that she was hammered into her head how to look, and therefore she went under the surgeon’s knife. Courtney wouldn’t do that now.

Victoria Beckham

Yes, there was a time when Victoria wore super-revealing, defiant outfits with a plunging neckline, highlighting the fact that she had a bust. But she did it so badly that her breasts were called torpedoes. It was stupid to deny the fact that she had implants, so Beckham first boasted about her new acquisition, and then nevertheless returned to her size, citing the fact that finding a foreign body in your body was unsafe.

Courteney Cox

A couple of years ago, a photo of Courtney got on the Internet, in which it was almost impossible to recognize the star of “Friends”. As she later admitted, it was all the work of unscrupulous cosmetologists, who offered her to pin her face in one place, then in another, saying that this way she would look younger. But due to the layering of one component on another, her face became puffy, and she ceased to be like herself. I had to resort to emergency measures to rectify the situation.

