The trailer for the concert film “Excuse Me, I Love You” by Ariana Grande has been released

Coming soon to Netflix.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande has shared a trailer for the one and a half hour concert film “Excuse Me, I Love You”. It will premiere on Netflix on December 21.



The release date for “Excuse Me, I Love You” was not chosen by chance: on December 21 and 22, 2019, the final concerts of the Sweetener tour took place in the California city of Inglewood, located near Los Angeles. However, the film will show a completely different concert – London (which took place in October of the same year). By the way, the Sweetener tour became the most successful in the artist’s career: the number of tickets sold was 1.3 million.





“Excuse Me, I Love You” is a line from “REM” from Grande’s fourth album “Sweetener” (yes, he gave the name to the tour). The performer seems to like this song very much: she even named her perfume after it. The track was not released as a single, but gained popularity among fans and was included in the tour setlist.

Ariana Grande announced the film on December 8th by posting a promo photo on social media. “Excuse Me, I Love You” is directed by Paul Dugdale, who has already directed concert films for Taylor Swift, Adele, The Rolling Stones and Coldplay. Collaboration with Coldplay proved to be the most successful, it was it that earned Dugdale two Grammy nominations.









On October 30, Ariana Grande released her sixth album, Positions, which differs from her previous works by a clear bias in the R&B sound. Also in 2020, Grande released songs with Lady Gaga (“Rain On Me”) and Justin Bieber (“Stuck With U”) – both singles topped the Billboard Hot 100 charts. “Rain On Me” also earned the singer a Grammy nomination. …