To the Moon: Dogecoin Price Fixes Double-Digit Growth | Blockchain24

DOGE is moving up again, climbing more than 17% in the last 24 hours and 32% during the week. Currently, on social media platforms such as Twitter, Tiktok, and Facebook, the # dogecointo1dollar hashtag is trending.

When programmers Billy Marcus and Jackson Palmer launched the Dogecoin (DOGE) network on December 6, 2013, they did not expect the crypto asset to grow so wildly. In fact, the Shiba Inu dog-inspired cryptocurrency, created over 7 years ago as a joke, is currently a $ 44.42 billion economy. On Sunday, August 15th, Dogecoin supporters gathered on Tiktok, Twitter and Facebook with the hashtag # dogecointo1dollar. At the time of writing, the hashtag trending on Twitter has thousands of tweets mentioned.

The same can be said for Tiktok, which has 8.2 million views from people mentioning the hashtag # dogecointo1dollar. Today, over 1000 Facebook profiles also use the hashtag # dogecointo1dollar. Global statistics on Google Trends (GT) searches show that the search term “dogecoin” experienced a major surge between Saturday and Sunday. Turkey leads in GT rankings, followed by the United States, Canada, the Netherlands and Singapore.









According to Sunday’s GT statistics, the history of Watfird Football Club, which explains that English Premier League footballers will wear the DOGE logos, is currently the most popular topic linked to the search term dogecoin.

DOGE is trading at around $ 0.339 and has about $ 6.4 billion in global trading volume on Sunday. The largest DOGE trading pair today is USDT, as it captures 69.8% of all DOGE swaps. They are followed by USD (11.49%), BUSD (5.75%), BTC (5.40%) and TRY (3.51%). Interestingly, DOGE has maintained a strong relationship with the Turkish Lira for several months in a row, and TRY has been in the top five with DOGE during this period.

Bitinfocharts.com data shows that the cost of one transaction on the network is 0.0056 DOGE per byte, which is 2.11 DOGE (0.714) per transaction. Today, on-chain metrics show that Dogecoin has completed about 17,900 transactions in the last 24 hours.