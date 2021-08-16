Whales have accumulated 43.7% of all Ethereum :: RBC.Crypto

Three years ago, large holders owned 35.8% of the altcoin emission

Holders of Ethereum, on whose addresses there are more than 10 thousand coins, continue to accumulate cryptocurrency, according to data analytical service Santiment. From his statistics, it follows that the “whales” have already accumulated 43.7% of the total supply of Ethereum. Three years ago this figure was 35.8%.

Investors are called "whales" – large holders of digital assets.







On August 5, the Ethereum network hosted London update, which changed the system for calculating transaction fees and activated the mechanism of burning digital coins. At 18:00 Moscow time on August 13, 37.5 thousand Ethereum with a total value of $ 121.4 million were destroyed, according to the ultrasound.money service, which tracks the burning of coins on the altcoin network. The average burn rate per minute is 3.22 Ethereum.

Burning is the destruction of a certain number of tokens to reduce their number in circulation. This method is used to combat inflation and increase the value of cryptocurrencies. All coin burning operations are recorded on the blockchain as a transaction, so anyone can verify that the coins have been destroyed.

Ethereum has risen in price by 35% in two weeks. On August 13, the digital coin is trading at $ 3.2K, and its capitalization is $ 376 billion, according to CoinGecko.

