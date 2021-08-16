what the inside of Kristen Stewart’s mansion in Malibu looks like for $ 9.5 million

The Twilight franchise brought Kristen Stewart not only world fame, but also decent fees, which allowed her to acquire a luxurious mansion in Malibu for $ 4.8 million in late summer 2011. The actress invested a lot in finishing the cozy nest, but after nine years she decided to part with it. On the eve it became known that the house was put up for sale, and now the price is already $ 9.5 million.

Portal E! Online shared a lot of photos of the interior of the house and the views that open from it, thanks to which it became clear that a real paradise awaits potential buyers. The mansion, located on a private beach near the ocean, includes five bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms, and an attached two-story guest house.

The mansion is designed in such a way as to give the owners the opportunity to enjoy the sunshine and ocean views while skillfully hiding them from the prying eyes of their neighbors. The decor of the house looks deliberately careless and eclectic, which, however, is quite consistent with the style of Stewart herself and clearly bears the imprint of her character.









In a word, the house looks so beautiful that it is not clear why the actress had to sell it. Of course, this is not her only property – Kristen also has a house in Southern California and a loft in New York, and therefore the most logical assumption seems to be that she decided to get rid of the third home due to her busy work schedule.

Last month it was revealed that Stewart will play Princess Diana in Pablo Larrain’s Spencer. This is not the first time she has been trusted to portray a real person – in 2019, the film “The Dangerous Role of Jean Seberg” was released, in which Kristen played the infamous actress.