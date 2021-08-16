What you need to know about Ripple (XRP)? – IAFT

In recent years, the world of cryptocurrencies has become firmly entrenched in the Forex market. At the same time, many have not only heard about him, but also successfully make money on his digital assets. One such asset is Ripple (XRP). What you need to know about Ripple and whether it is worth buying, the IAFT experts will tell you in their article posted on the Association’s website.









REFERENCE: Simply put, Ripple is a real-time money transfer, gross settlement and currency exchange platform. It was created by Ripple Labs Inc. back in 2012 with the aim of providing the cheapest and fastest transactions for international transfers. Many experts call the Ripple payment system a breakthrough in the world of payments, since the platform allows transactions in both XRP and fiat currencies. Moreover, Ripple is considered one of the most scalable and fastest decentralized platforms used to send and receive payments in the world.

