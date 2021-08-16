What’s under 18 to look like Selena Gomez? Doctor’s advice

What foods should be added to a teen’s menu, and what should be avoided? We are talking about this with Alla ZINOVICH, a hygienist of the public health department of the Gomel city center of hygiene and epidemiology.





– Are eating habits established from birth or are they formed in childhood?

– Both are laid, and are formed. According to experts, children up to about 2-3 years old, especially those who were breastfed, have a flair for the food they need. From the offered food, the child will choose exactly what the body needs now. Over time, this ability, if not maintained, is replaced by imitation of older family members and a commitment to popular products. In childhood, a food stereotype is formed and the characteristics of the metabolism of an adult are laid. For many, the dishes that my mother cooked remain the most beloved all their lives. Also, teens outside the home imitate each other and are very addicted to advertising.

– Why is it important to diversify the menu, and not eat the same thing every day?

– There are several reasons for this. The first is to get all the food and minerals the body needs. The second – when using the same foods and dishes for 4–5 days in a row, the body ceases to fully assimilate them. In such cases, they say that the food is boring.

– Are there any peculiarities in the diet?

– The diet of a teenager is no different from that of adults – these are three main meals, if necessary, snacks and two hours before bedtime (but not later than 21.00) a fermented milk product. It is important not to eat before going to bed, otherwise the food will go not to compensate for the main energy expenditures, but to create a fat depot and a strenuous mode of work of the body during sleep. The intervals between meals are 3.5-4 hours.

On average, the duration of breakfast or dinner should be 10-15 minutes, lunch – 25-30 minutes. You need to chew thoroughly to process food in the mouth and facilitate the digestion process.

The maximum daily activity of most adolescents and their main energy needs occur in the first half of the day. Therefore, 75-80 percent of the daily ration must be consumed before 16-17 hours.

– And what about protein, because a young organism is growing?

– The required amount depends on age and gender, individual characteristics. Some teenagers grow faster, others slower. The norms of physiological needs for energy and nutrients have been developed for different ages. But it is better to get an individual consultation with a specialist.

Proteins are the main building blocks of cells and tissues. They take an active part in the development of immunity, the formation of erythrocytes and hemoglobin, enzymes and hormones. With proteins, essential amino acids that are not synthesized in it enter the body. The need for them in children is six times higher than in adults.

Absorption is increased by eating vegetables. So, proteins of mixed food from meat, cereals, bread are assimilated by 75 percent, and when replacing part of the cereal with vegetables – by 85–90 percent. Conversely, it decreases with excess fat in the diet. It has been established that protein is better absorbed with the same, but not higher, ratio with fat and 3-4 times higher carbohydrate content.

According to the norms, a boy of 11-14 years old needs 84-102 grams of protein, 80-96 grams of fat and 324-378 grams of carbohydrates per day. And the girl – 81–94 grams of protein, 77–89 grams of fat and 311–350 grams of carbohydrates.

– How much water to drink?

– Everything is individual. On average, in the cold season – 30 milliliters per kilogram of body weight, in the heat – 40 milliliters. It is important to drink purified water, and not from the tap or sugary drinks, soda, mineral water, compote, juice, tea, coffee, milk – this is food.

During the day, a teenager is recommended to eat about 330 grams of vegetables (potatoes are not counted), 200 grams of fruit, 25 grams of dried fruit, and drink 200 milliliters of freshly squeezed homemade fruit juice in its pure form without skin and other waste.

– Are semi-finished products harmful?

– They always contain an abundance of preservatives, food additives, low quality fats, flavor enhancers, and salt. Moreover, all sausages contain sodium nitrite. This substance is responsible for the pink color, and in combination with protein forms nitrosamines – carcinogens.

– What can replace coffee, chips?









– In the diet of children and adolescents, there is a list of conditionally prohibited foods, that is, they do not meet the principles of age-related diet. Among them are uncooked smoked meats and sausages. They contain carcinogenic substances. This list also includes spicy sauces, ketchups, pickled vegetables with table vinegar, mustard, horseradish, red and black peppers, spicy croutons. All of these foods are highly irritating to the gastrointestinal tract. In home seamers for children, it is imperative to replace vinegar with citric acid. Instead of natural coffee, it is better to drink barley or chicory. You should not use tonic, carbonated and energy drinks, to which addiction occurs. The composition of the latter in large doses includes caffeine, guarana. They cause stress, hyperstimulation of the brain, increase blood pressure, excite, lead to an incorrect assessment of their physical capabilities and, as a result, to depletion of the body.

Soda is rich in preservatives, flavors and colors that are often synthetic. In adolescents, the pancreas still produces little secretion, and the protective functions of the gastric mucosa are insufficiently formed. Effervescent disrupts the gastrointestinal tract, promotes flatulence, and can lead to gastritis. Scientifically proven that excessive consumption of these drinks leads to the formation of kidney stones due to the presence of phosphoric acid. Drinks acidify her. Sweet soda contains a lot of sugar or sweeteners. They dehydrate.

A very heavy food, forbidden for all diseases of the gastrointestinal tract, is mushrooms. They have the substance chitin, and the shells of animals are made of it. Even an adult’s stomach is incapable of digesting it.

– Why can’t you eat sugar?

– The body does not need it at all, ideally it is better not to use it at all. An excess of refined sugar leads to a lack of minerals and vitamins, metabolic disorders. And this leads to obesity, cardiovascular and other diseases. Sugar reduces the child’s immunity, predisposes to the development of asthma and diabetes mellitus. It also negatively affects children’s teeth. First, milk deteriorates, and after that there can be no talk of the health of permanent molars. In children with a sweet tooth, skeletal formation is impaired and the risk of fractures is significantly increased.

The official norm for a teenager is about 60 grams per day. Healthy alternatives are natural honey, dates, sweet dried fruits, but not sweeteners.

– How to restructure the diet of a teenager if he has given up all types of meat?

– In such cases, it is mandatory to consult a specialist and medical monitoring of health. You need to be wary of iron deficiency anemia. A growing body must not only receive, but also assimilate protein and iron. Parents cannot cope without a nutritionist, nutritionist. The most balanced amino acid composition of protein in the composition of animal products, especially veal, poultry, dairy products, eggs, fish. In modern society, a teenager’s refusal to eat meat is not such a rare occurrence and has quite good reasons.

Pork meat contains huge amounts of growth hormone. It is the main cause of the development of inflammation, tissue swelling, hypertrophy, leading to obesity, acromegaly, and malignant neoplasms. Another reason why pork has been proven to be harmful is the content of histamine in it, which provokes inflammatory processes. Its excess in food contributes to the development of furunculosis, appendicitis, dermatitis, urticaria, diseases of the genitourinary system. In case of heart disease, it is not recommended to eat pork, and people who have had a heart attack or in a state close to it are strictly prohibited. Also, a number of studies confirm that pork reduces immunity. The ideal meat for people of any age, gender and regardless of health condition is turkey. But red meat causes intestinal cancer. Therefore, it is better to replace the beef with tuna.

Basic nutritional rules

The nutrition of a teenager needs to be made rational, physiologically complete and balanced. Energy and nutrients should be enough for optimal growth and harmonious development, functional activity of organs and systems, resistance to adverse environmental factors. Excess and lack of calories and nutritional value of food are equally harmful.

The way of cooking plays an important role. Products are healthier to boil, stew, bake, steam or in a slow cooker. Food should evoke positive emotions, be tasty for a person. This is a prerequisite for good nutrient absorption. Otherwise, most of the food will transit.

The diet requires sources of zinc (eggs, fish, seafood, seaweed), calcium (yogurt, cottage cheese without heat treatment), selenium (sea fish, Brazil nuts, garlic), polyunsaturated fatty acids (fatty sea fish, flaxseed oil, nuts). These products are essential for immunity and for normal hormonal levels. In order to motivate a teenager to eat right, to be healthy, the example of his parents is very important.

– Many girls want to lose weight quickly by summer. Why can’t you go on diets?

– The therapeutic diet is always carried out under medical supervision. A teenager cannot assign it to himself. Very often, diet is called dietary restrictions to reduce calorie intake and weight loss. Fast and strong weight loss is very harmful to the female reproductive system and can lead to hormonal disruptions. The content of adipose tissue in girls should be normal from 17 to 25 percent of the total body weight, and in boys – from 10 to 19 percent.

– How is sleep related to health and the desire to eat and drink energy often?

– After a good rest, you do not need tonic drinks and stimulants of activity.