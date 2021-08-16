XRP Market Cap Reaches $ 60 Billion For The First Time In Three Months | Blockchain24

XRP has enjoyed huge retail demand over the past 48 hours as the price of the cryptocurrency jumped from $ 1.05 to $ 1.34. On August 15, 2021, XRP’s total market capitalization exceeded $ 60 billion for the first time since May 19, 2021.

According to the latest data released by Coinmarketcap, XRP has remained the top 10 performing cryptocurrency over the past seven days, with significant gains of over 60%. The sixth largest cryptocurrency in the world is currently trading around $ 1.30 with a market cap of around $ 60 billion.

The latest spike in XRP demand came after Ripple, a San Francisco-based blockchain company, announced several partnerships to expand the use of RippleNet, the company’s global financial network, and XRPL.

Last week Global Money Express (GME Remittance), one of the largest non-bank money transfer providers in South Korea, announced that the company has joined RippleNet to partner with Siam Commercial Bank (SCB), Thailand's largest bank in terms of market capitalization. XRP jumped nearly 10% after the GME RippleNet announcement.









On August 5, 2021, XRP briefly surpassed the market cap of the stablecoin Tether (USDT).

Aside from the latest XRP jump, several other digital currencies have seen strong gains in the past seven days, including Dogecoin (DOGE), Cardano (ADA), and Binance Coin (BNB). The total market capitalization of crypto assets surpassed $ 2 trillion on Sunday after adding roughly $ 800 billion over the past three weeks.

“XRP jumped to $ 1.34 today, an impressive three-month high. Before it was decoupled from the crypto package, we saw hints of explosive growth in development activity. The XRP team reports the highest level of GitHub activity in the asset’s history. While altcoins like XRP and Cardano are getting the lion’s share of attention after being pumped, Ethereum’s three-month high of $ 3,329 was a welcome surprise, ”Santiment said.