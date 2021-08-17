1inch Network Expands To Optimistic Ethereum Main Network | Blockchain24

The 1inch Network, a platform that aims to find the best deals on multiple decentralized exchanges (DEXs), has expanded to the Optimistic Ethereum mainnet.

The transition to a layer 2 network makes the 1innch network the second decentralized financial application (DeFi) on Optimistic Ethereum, the first of which is Uniswap, 1inch spokesman Sergei Maslennikov said. Optimistic is focused on scalability and the 1inch launch on the network is expected to help increase transaction speeds and lower gas charges for 1inch users, the announcement said.









While deposits from the Ethereum network to the Optimistic mainnet will be instant, withdrawals to Ethereum will take seven days before the fast withdrawal service is launched. The launch of Optimistic Ethereum “will provide a dramatic increase in transaction speed,” said 1inch Network co-founder Sergei Kuntz in a press release.

In May, the 1inch network expanded to Polygon, another Ethereum 2 tier network, giving users access to multiple Polygon-based liquidity sources including Aave V2, Cometh., Curve, SushiSwap, and QuickSwap. Maslennikov, a spokesman for 1inch, said additional protocols would be added. The platform “is also looking at some other blockchains like Solana, Avalanche, Tron, Near, as well as L2 solutions like Arbitrum and zkSync.”