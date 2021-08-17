30 curious facts about Pretty Woman that will make you appreciate the picture in a new way

30 years ago, the movie Pretty Woman, starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere, was released. This picture became cult and for many years defined the canons of the genre of melodrama. And yet, much remained behind the scenes: both the title of the film and how bleak the final was planned …

The film was originally titled “$ 3,000” (after Vivian and Edward finally agreed on the amount of money for her week of service), but was later changed to “Pretty Woman”, after the title of the Roy Orbison song used on the soundtrack.

According to initial plans, Vivian was supposed to be addicted to cocaine, and part of the deal was that she could not do drugs for a week. And at the end of the film, Vivian was to discover that Keith had overdosed on drugs while Vivian was with Edward.

When they filmed the scene with Vivian talking about wanting to be the princess who was rescued from the tower, they still hadn’t written the movie ending where Edward “rescues” Vivian.

Julia Roberts was far from the first choice for the role of Vivian. It has previously been offered to many successful A-list actresses, including Molly Ringwald (who starred in Sixteen Candles (1984), Breakfast Club (1985) and Pretty Woman in Pink (1986)). Ringwald refused because she felt uncomfortable with the content of the script and did not like the idea of ​​playing a prostitute. Since then, she has stated in several interviews that she regrets giving up the role.

In the movie poster, Julia Roberts’ head was superimposed on the body of model Shelley Michelle. Richard Gere’s hair is brown in the poster, but gray in the movie.

The red coat that Vivian wears was purchased for $ 30 from an useler on the street shortly before filming.

The age difference between Richard Gere and Julia Roberts is 18 years. At the time of filming, they were 40 and 22 years old.

The opera, to which the hero of Richard Gere leads Julia Roberts, is Verdi’s La Traviata about a prostitute who falls in love with a rich man.

The necklace that Vivian wears to the opera is indeed worth $ 250,000. During the filming, a security guard from a jewelry store, armed with a pistol, was constantly standing behind the director.

Richard Gere improvised the scene where Edward snapped the necklace case onto Vivian’s (Julia Roberts) fingers, and Roberts’ reaction (laughter) was completely natural. The filmmakers liked her so much that they decided to leave her.

While filming the scene where Vivian (Julia Roberts) is lying on the floor of Edward’s penthouse watching a rerun of I Love Lucy (1951), director Harry Marshall had to tickle Roberts’ legs (out of camera range) to make her laugh so hysterically.

Richard Gere actually plays the piano. He also composed a piece of music that is played.

Richard Gere and Julia Roberts immediately felt a mutual sympathy. However, Gere had no intention of taking on this role. He was already on the phone, about to give up the role, when Roberts slipped him a note saying “Please say yes.”









Burt Reynolds was offered the role of Edward Lewis, but he turned it down. On The Piers Morgan Show in 2012, he admitted that after seeing the film and love scenes with Julia Roberts, he made the mistake of not taking the role.

Al Pacino turned down the role of Edward after auditioning with Julia Roberts.

John Travolta also auditioned for the role of Edward. Interestingly, in 1979, Travolta turned down the role in American Gigolo, played by Richard Gere, and the film became a big hit.

Diana Lane was very close to playing Vivian Ward, but at the last moment she had to leave due to conflicts in the schedule. Then the script was much darker. Since then, she has co-starred with Richard Gere in three other films.

Ferrari and Porsche refused to provide the car that Edward (Richard Gere) drove for filming because they did not want to be associated with the harassment of prostitutes. Lotus was the only company to agree to the deal. The gamble paid off when Esprit sales tripled between 1990 and 1991.

Per Gessle was in a conference room in Los Angeles planning a promo tour for Roxette for their Look Sharp! Album when he was asked to write a song for a movie called $ 3000. He declined due to lack of time, but offered them a Christmas song previously released in Sweden called “It Must Have Been Love (Christmas For The Broken-Hearted)”, changing the lyrics to “hard winter’s day” instead of the earlier “hard Christmas day “. This song, thanks to the film, became one of the most successful hits of Roxette.

Richard Gere plays a corporate raider in this film. Three years earlier, he had turned down the role of corporate raider Gordon Gekko in Wall Street (1987). Instead, the role went to Michael Douglas, who won an Academy Award.

Disney told Harry Marshall that there was no money in the budget for Hector Elizondo (this director’s favorite actor, who shot him in every film), so Harry paid for his salary out of his own pocket. Disney eventually relented and returned Harry the money.

Julia Roberts and Hector Elizondo co-starred again in the comedy Valentine’s Day (2010), in which Hector plays her father.

Hector Elizondo plays in this film as well as “American Gigolo”, where Richard Gere himself portrays a male prostitute.

Julia Roberts’s off-the-shoulder dress was originally supposed to be black, but costume designer Marilyn Vance found it too boring and changed it to red.

In Spain, Pretty Woman is one of the most successful films ever shown on television. As of July 2014, there were 19 reruns of the film on TV and it always had ratings ranging from 14.9% to 55.6%

Harry Marshall reunited with Julia Roberts, Richard Gere and Hector Elizondo in Runaway Bride (1999), starring Joan Cusack, who was being considered for the role of Vivian in the film.