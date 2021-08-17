All Hollywood assembled: Renee Zellweger, Salma Hayek, Brad Pitt, Uma Thurman and others at the New York Film Awards

Renee Zellweger and Salma Hayek

The National Board of Review Annual Awards hosted the National Board of Review Annual Awards yesterday in New York, at which many Hollywood stars were recognized by the National Board of Review Awards. The event was attended by Renee Zellweger, Salma Hayek, Uma Thurman, Quentin Tarantino, Brad Pitt, Bradley Cooper, Billy Porter, Timothy Chalamet and many others.

Renee Zellweger was a gala triumphant – the actress, who last week won a Golden Globe for her work on Judy, was also the recipient of the Best Actor award yesterday. At the event, Zellweger appeared in a black one-shoulder tight dress, complementing the image with classic pumps to match.

Renee Zellweger Salma Hayek Uma Thurman

The award for Best Supporting Actor went to Brad Pitt – critics noted his work in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Quentin himself, by the way, that evening also left with a victory – he was named the best director of the year.

The gala was also attended by Daniel Craig, Whoopi Goldberg, Drew Barrymore, Adam Sandler, Lupita Nyong’o and many others.

Bradley Cooper and Brad Pitt Quentin Tarantino and Uma Thurman Timothy Chalamet Daniel Craig Billy Porter Whoopi Goldberg Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler Lupita Nyong’o Katie Bates Jamie Lee Curtis







