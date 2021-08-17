Tuesday, August 17, 2021
    All Hollywood assembled: Renee Zellweger, Salma Hayek, Brad Pitt, Uma Thurman and others at the New York Film Awards

    Renee Zellweger and Salma Hayek

    The National Board of Review Annual Awards hosted the National Board of Review Annual Awards yesterday in New York, at which many Hollywood stars were recognized by the National Board of Review Awards. The event was attended by Renee Zellweger, Salma Hayek, Uma Thurman, Quentin Tarantino, Brad Pitt, Bradley Cooper, Billy Porter, Timothy Chalamet and many others.

    Renee Zellweger was a gala triumphant – the actress, who last week won a Golden Globe for her work on Judy, was also the recipient of the Best Actor award yesterday. At the event, Zellweger appeared in a black one-shoulder tight dress, complementing the image with classic pumps to match.

    The award for Best Supporting Actor went to Brad Pitt – critics noted his work in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Quentin himself, by the way, that evening also left with a victory – he was named the best director of the year.

    The gala was also attended by Daniel Craig, Whoopi Goldberg, Drew Barrymore, Adam Sandler, Lupita Nyong’o and many others.

    Bradley Cooper and Brad PittBradley Cooper and Brad PittQuentin Tarantino and Uma ThurmanQuentin Tarantino and Uma ThurmanTimothy ChalametTimothy ChalametDaniel CraigDaniel CraigBilly PorterBilly PorterWhoopi GoldbergWhoopi GoldbergDrew Barrymore and Adam SandlerDrew Barrymore and Adam SandlerLupita Nyong'oLupita Nyong’oKatie BatesKatie BatesJamie Lee CurtisJamie Lee Curtis




    Gettyimages.ru





