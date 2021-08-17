Angelina Jolie got a big tattoo. What does she mean?

Angelina Jolie, who has long turned her body into symbolic art, has refreshed her collection of drawings on the skin. On a walk in New York in a puritanical gray skirt and a laconic Everlane “birthday” T-shirt, she unexpectedly “lit” the inscription located on the forearm. We are talking about a quote from the astronomer Galileo Galilei – eppur si muove – which in Italian means “And yet it turns!”

Legend has it that the scientist uttered it during the exhausting trial and torture of 1663, after which, under pressure from the Vatican, he publicly abandoned his own stunning discovery for that time that the Earth moves around the Sun, which he found evidence by inventing a telescope. Having read the text of the renunciation on his knees, the genius allegedly whispered the cherished: “Eppur si muove!”, Remaining faithful to his discovery to the end in his soul. Over the centuries, this phrase has become a symbol of intransigence and resilience (both of science to religion and in a broader sense). This story is still told in schools today.













Another thing is curious: a number of scientists have already proved the fact that Galileo did not say this! The fact is that it is not found either in the court records, or in the works of the scientist, or in his correspondence, or in the memoirs of his students. And for the first time appears in a work of fiction “on the theme” more than a hundred years later.









The new tattoo complements the “collection of quotes” on the body of the Oscar-winning star. It sits exactly above another philosophical quote – a line from a poem by the Sufist Rumi, which reads: “Beyond the concept of right and wrong actions, there is a field. I will meet you there. ” The star has a variety of other tattoos inspired by her travels, her charity work, her children, and her relationships.

