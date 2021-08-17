Angelina Jolie – Movies – Most Profitable Compilation

For the birthday of the talented Angelina Jolie, the editors of Kino 24 have selected for you the best films that have become the most profitable in the birthday girl’s career.

The 5 most profitable films of Angelina Jolie’s career

“Tourist”

Film collected $ 278 million

Released: 2010

Country: USA, France, Italy, UK

IMDb rating: 6

Original name: The tourist

A tourist from America comes to Italy to heal a mental wound. There he meets the woman Eliza and, it seems, may fall in love with her. However, things are going awry. There are many intrigues and dangers on their way.

“Salt”

Film collected $ 293 million

Released: 2010

Country: USA

IMDb rating: 6.4

Original name: Salt

Before Evelyn Salt (Angelina Jolie) became a CIA agent, she vowed to serve faithfully for the United States. And when her defector accuses her of being a Russian spy, Salt runs away, changes his appearance and goes to New York. See the movie for what happens next.

“Extremely dangerous” Film collected $ 342 million

Released: 2008

Country: USA, Germany

IMDb rating: 6,7

Original name: Wanted









Wes, 25, was once the most dissatisfied with life. Nobody believed in his future. However, one day, Wes enters a society whose goal is to maintain stability in life. But now he has to make a choice – to live his usual life or to become one of the members of the Brotherhood.

As for Jolie, here she embodied exactly the image for which everyone loves her so much: brutally sexy, dangerous and cold-blooded.

“Mr. and Mrs. Smith”

Film collected $ 487 million

Released: 2005

Country: USA

IMDb rating: 6.5

Original name: Mr & Mrs. Smith

In the movie “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt play a couple who seemingly lead an ordinary quiet life in the suburbs. Their feelings are already fading away. However, at one point it turns out that in fact John and Jane are some of the best hitmen who work for competing companies. They found out about this when they received an order to kill their soul mate. Therefore, now they have only one way out: in order to survive, the spouses unite in a team and confront the best killers of America.

“Maleficent” Film collected $ 758 million

Released: 2014

Country: USA, UK

IMDb rating: 7

Original name: Maleficent

An evil witch, a princess enchanted by her, a good old fairy tale. What is behind this well-known story? The young sorceress Maleficent lived her solitary life, in her magical forest with its strange creatures. Until her fabulous harmony was broken by strangers-people – the intruders brought chaos and devastation with them. Maleficent had to defend his world, calling on powerful dark forces for help.

