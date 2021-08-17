Aniston vs. Friends. The stars who chose vaccination | Show business | Culture

The COVID-19 pandemic has been going on for a year and a half. During this time, not only scientists and doctors, but also celebrities: actors, musicians spoke about the disease itself and how to prevent it. The opinions were very different: for example, the ex-participant of “House-2” Victoria Bonya voiced, it seems, all conspiracy theories about the virus and the vaccine against it. But among the stars there is also a more responsible attitude towards the disease.

Jennifer Aniston

The popular American actress and star of the TV series Friends is just one of those who closely monitor their health. Aniston now 52 years old, she was vaccinated against the coronavirus, and in a recent interview with InStyle magazine she said that she had stopped communicating with those acquaintances and friends who could be classified as anti-vaccines. It is curious that on Instagram the star immediately appeared comments that condemn her behavior, but Aniston honestly admitted that she was not going to expose herself and her environment to danger, interacting with those who do not want to protect themselves with a vaccine.

Alla Pugacheva and Maxim Galkin

Even before the pandemic, the celebrity couple did not lead a very open lifestyle, and with the beginning of the “coronavirus era” they almost completely limited contacts with the outside world. However, they happen to be published, and during the celebration of the anniversary Sergei Penkin in February 2021, they accidentally let slip that they had already been vaccinated. However, there are no other details about this event, but an example for fans of their work Pugacheva and Galkin served good.









Dmitry Kharatyan

Due to the pandemic, the actor and singer have seriously changed their creative plans: he had to cancel the anniversary concerts scheduled for 2020, which were supposed to take place in Russia and other countries, and also make changes to his shooting schedule (he is filming in the sequel to the film Midshipmen, forward”). Kharatyan he was vaccinated several months ago: he and his family got the second vaccination right after the New Year holidays. “Both me and my wife Marina lost their fathers … <...> Many, if not all, last year experienced a reassessment of values: we once again remembered that there is nothing more valuable than the health of loved ones and human life” , – the actor told the publication “7 days”.

Andrey Makarevich

The musician was ill with coronavirus in the fall of 2020, but in a mild form. He later vaccinated himself. In an interview with NSN, the musician said that only vaccinated or PCR-tested spectators should be allowed to major musical events. Well, those who are not going to defend themselves Makarevich in their hearts he calls them “idiots.” “As for those who are against: what can I do with them, chase after them, or what? Lots of idiots, there’s nothing to be done. And what motivates their neglect? Probably the invasion of the Martians, ”he told Gazeta.ru.

Alexander Buinov

The singer and musician became one of those who were vaccinated against the coronavirus and then fell ill. He was vaccinated back in March 2021 and, in his own opinion, “missed the moment when there were no antibodies left.” However, thanks to vaccination, the disease in Buinova proceeded in a mild form. “If not for her, I would now be in intensive care under mechanical ventilation,” the musician wrote on Instagram, referring to the words of his doctor. At the same time, he promised to revaccinate as soon as he was allowed to do so.