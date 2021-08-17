Anti-award in the field of cinema “Golden Raspberry” announced the nominees for 2021

The Golden Raspberry anti-award has announced the 2021 nominees, Variety reports. This year the films “The Amazing Journey of Dr. Dolittle” and “365 Days” are leading in the number of nominations. The films received six nominations.

The Worst Film category includes 365 Days by Barbara Bialovac and Tomas Mandes, Undoubted Evidence by Mike Lindell, Dr. Dolittle’s Amazing Journey by Stephen Gagan, Fantasy Island by Jeff Wadlow and Sia’s Music.

The Worst Actor nomination includes Robert Downey Jr., Mike Lindell, Michele Morrone, Adam Sandler and David Spade. Among the “Worst Actresses” you can see Anne Hathaway, just for two films – “The Last Thing He Wanted” and “The Witches”, Katie Holmes, Kate Hudson, Lauren Lapkus, Anna Maria Siklutska.

In the category of the worst supporting actors, Bruce Willis appeared for three films at once – “The Breach”, “Ordered: Destroy” and “Until the Morning.” Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York, Chevy Chase, Shia LaBeouf and Arnold Schwarzenegger will compete with him.

Let's remind, last year the film version of the musical "Cats" received six anti-awards "Golden Raspberry". The film stars Judi Dench, Taylor Swift and Idris Elba. More details in our material.








