Ariana Grande entered the anime world in the video “REM” – this is an advertisement for her perfume

It’s even a bit a pity that this is not a clip.

Still from the video “REM”

Ariana Grande has released an anime-style commercial for her own perfume “REM”. This is not just a video, but a real mini-cartoon with a plot.



The REM video was directed by Olivier Lescot (Animated Life). In it, Ariana Grande ends up on another planet, frees a dog from captivity and defeats enemies. Some noted that the REM commercial was more interesting than the videos of most pop singers, while others admitted that they would like to see Grande in the role of a superheroine.

REM is the seventh fragrance released by the singer. Perfume is still available in only a few countries, and Russia is not among them. It is sold in the USA, Canada, UK, Germany, Australia, and Mexico. It got its name in honor of the song of the same name by Grande, included in the album “Sweetener”, which was released in the summer of 2018.





On October 30, Ariana Grande released her sixth album, Positions, featuring The Weeknd, Doja Cat and Ty Dolla $ ign. It topped the US and UK charts. The eponymous lead single “Positions” also topped both charts.

In addition, in 2020, the performer presented joint tracks with Justin Bieber (“Stuck With U”) and Lady Gaga (“Rain On Me”). Both songs reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100.