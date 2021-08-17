Ariana Grande published a rare photo with her boyfriend

The star shared her New Year’s mood with fans.







The 27-year-old singer posted a cozy New Year’s Eve post on Instagram, showing footage of her daily life. In one of the pictures, Ariana Grande is captured with her boyfriend Dalton Gomez, who is engaged in real estate and is friends with many celebrities. The lovers kiss tenderly on a romantic black-and-white selfie that has melted the hearts of the “Arianators”.









They started talking about Grande’s new romance in March, when Gomez often appeared in her story. Later it became known that it was with him that the singer passionately kissed in a California bar a month earlier. In May, Ari confirmed her relationship with Dalton in the music video for the track Stuck With U, which she recorded with Justin Bieber. And on her birthday, June 26, the performer posted the first selfie with her lover on Instagram.

Previously, Ariana had a romantic relationship with Mikey Foster, a member of the Social House duo, and Pete Davidson, the star of Saturday Night Live. Recently, the comedian made the headlines because of another ex-darling: his ex-girlfriend Kazzy David admitted that Grande’s fans bullied her on the network.