Binance restricts access of residents of Korea and Malaysia to trading in national currencies :: RBC.Crypto

Platform representatives argue that changes in the operation of the crypto exchange are related to the requirements of local regulators

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has notified users that certain products of the trading platform are no longer available to residents of South Korea and Malaysia, in particular, trading pairs with Korean won (KRW) and Malaysian ringgit (MYR), payment options for the same currencies, and P2P applications …

Binance P2P will remove trading pairs and also end support for its Korean language site. The representatives of the crypto exchange explained that the changes in the operation of the site are based on the requirements of local regulators.









At the end of July, the Malaysian Securities Commission (SC) issued a notice in which it accused the world’s largest crypto exchange Binance in terms of trading volume of illegal operation in the country. The regulator has warned the marketplace that it has 14 days (starting from July 26) to cease operations in Malaysia.

There have been many changes to the Binance crypto exchange in July. The trading platform has warned that it is phasing out cryptocurrency derivatives trading in Europe. The first countries for which this opportunity was not available were Germany, the Netherlands and Italy. Their residents cannot open new accounts to trade futures or derivatives products.

– Exchanges News: FTX Valuation, Binance and Kraken IPOs, Gemini Plans

– Bitcoins began to be massively withdrawn from the Binance exchange. What does it mean

– FTX Sponsored Video Game Developer Riot Games

You can find more news about cryptocurrencies in our telegram channel RBC-Crypto.