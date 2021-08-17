Bitcoin and Ethereum peaked since mid-May

This week, the rate of the two most popular cryptocurrencies in the world has been steadily strengthening, thanks to which the value of Bitcoin and Ethereum has grown to a maximum level since mid-May of this year. At the time of this writing, the price of one bitcoin was about $ 44,490 (an increase of more than 4%), and for a unit of “ether” they were giving $ 3142 (an increase of about 7%). One of the drivers of growth was the London hard fork of the Ethereum network, which took place earlier this week.

“It looks like the optimistic mood has returned to the cryptocurrency markets. Bitcoin Leads While Ethereum Continues To Grow After Its Network Upgrades “, – commented on the current state of affairs technical director of the Bitfinex cryptocurrency platform Paolo Ardoino (Paolo Ardoino). However, he noted that “The turbulence that has been observed in cryptocurrency markets in recent weeks is unlikely to subside”…









It looks like the cryptocurrency is showing signs of life again after the significant downturn that has been seen in recent months. Recently, the main concerns of investors in this segment have been associated with the consequences of the repression of the cryptocurrency market in China, as well as questions regarding the harm that is done to the environment in the process of mining cryptocurrencies. The success of the most popular cryptocurrencies in the world has been reflected in some other digital assets – according to the available data, Binance Coin, XRP, Dogecoin, etc. have added in price this week.