Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardiano and XRP Have Dropped Slightly, Polkadot, Terra and Solana Prices Continue to Rise ”Crypto Insiders

The last collection in Germany Cryptocurrency The market has calmed down a bit, and many prices are turning a little red today. Although the market has shrunk slightly, a number of cryptocurrencies are still in strong rallies, with total market capitalization currently hovering above $ 2 trillion.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) Yesterday I couldn’t get a new one top low Settlement up to $ 46,000. Bitcoin price briefly recovered to $ 46,500 but then dropped to $ 45,500. Bitcoin then tried to rally and briefly returned to $ 46,500, but the price has yet to find support. At the moment, bitcoin is still hovering around $ 46,000, but the price is starting to look less stable and the $ 50,000 test seems to be getting bigger and bigger. Price may find support here and the rally may resume, but the first correction to $ 44,000 or maybe even $ 41,500 shouldn’t come as a big surprise. Because a number Altcoins Although it has risen sharply today, Bitcoin’s dominance has dropped to 42%.

Lightning’s public network has a bandwidth of 2,300 bitcoins. Only up. ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/fse7pk7fqG – Kevin Rock (@kerooke) August 17, 2021







Altcoins

Ethereum (ETH) In general, Bitcoin is still being watched. Ether is also looking for support in the range of $ 3,150 to $ 3,200, but doesn’t seem to find it yet. This means that the price may correct up to $ 3,000 at first, but in the event that Ether rises higher, resistance will be around $ 3,300.

Cardano (ADA) It fell slightly after a decent gain today. The ADA price fell to $ 2.04 last night and then rose sharply. bounce, bounce Back to $ 2.14 and back to $ 2.06. Ripple (XRP) Corrects stronger even downward. XRP price dropped from $ 1.31 to $ 1.16, down 11% in 24 hours. Both prices are still 60% lower than in the past two weeks.

Nevertheless, two of the top ten prices are still in a positive wave today. Polkadot (DOT) shares hit $ 27.09 this morning after rising more than 10%. Solana, now ranked 10th after a huge career, continues to grow steadily. SOL price rose again by 20% today and set a new price absolutely tall (ATH) from $ 74.08. SOL is up 120% from two weeks earlier.

Terra (LUNA), which is currently the 16th largest cryptocurrency on the market, continues to grow as well. LUNA is up 21% today and has just hit the ATH mark of $ 26.20. LUNA is up nearly 300% this month. The fastest rise today is Audius (AUDIO), which rose 100% to $ 3.90 last night.