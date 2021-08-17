Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardiano and XRP Have Dropped Slightly, Polkadot, Terra and Solana Prices Continue to Rise ”Crypto Insiders

Tuesday, August 17, 2021
    The last collection in Germany Cryptocurrency The market has calmed down a bit, and many prices are turning a little red today. Although the market has shrunk slightly, a number of cryptocurrencies are still in strong rallies, with total market capitalization currently hovering above $ 2 trillion.

    Bitcoin (BTC)

    Bitcoin (BTC) Yesterday I couldn’t get a new one top low Settlement up to $ 46,000. Bitcoin price briefly recovered to $ 46,500 but then dropped to $ 45,500. Bitcoin then tried to rally and briefly returned to $ 46,500, but the price has yet to find support. At the moment, bitcoin is still hovering around $ 46,000, but the price is starting to look less stable and the $ 50,000 test seems to be getting bigger and bigger. Price may find support here and the rally may resume, but the first correction to $ 44,000 or maybe even $ 41,500 shouldn’t come as a big surprise. Because a number Altcoins Although it has risen sharply today, Bitcoin’s dominance has dropped to 42%.

    Altcoins

    Ethereum (ETH) In general, Bitcoin is still being watched. Ether is also looking for support in the range of $ 3,150 to $ 3,200, but doesn’t seem to find it yet. This means that the price may correct up to $ 3,000 at first, but in the event that Ether rises higher, resistance will be around $ 3,300.

    Cardano (ADA) It fell slightly after a decent gain today. The ADA price fell to $ 2.04 last night and then rose sharply. bounce, bounce Back to $ 2.14 and back to $ 2.06. Ripple (XRP) Corrects stronger even downward. XRP price dropped from $ 1.31 to $ 1.16, down 11% in 24 hours. Both prices are still 60% lower than in the past two weeks.

    Nevertheless, two of the top ten prices are still in a positive wave today. Polkadot (DOT) shares hit $ 27.09 this morning after rising more than 10%. Solana, now ranked 10th after a huge career, continues to grow steadily. SOL price rose again by 20% today and set a new price absolutely tall (ATH) from $ 74.08. SOL is up 120% from two weeks earlier.

    Terra (LUNA), which is currently the 16th largest cryptocurrency on the market, continues to grow as well. LUNA is up 21% today and has just hit the ATH mark of $ 26.20. LUNA is up nearly 300% this month. The fastest rise today is Audius (AUDIO), which rose 100% to $ 3.90 last night.




