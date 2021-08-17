Bitcoin has grown thanks to retail investors

Bitcoin climbed above $ 48,500 over the weekend, the highest level since May 14. According to CoinGeko, BTC has risen in price by 290% on an annual basis. Ether – by 644%, the new star of the crypto industry Cardano – by 1430%, and Dogecoin has risen in price by 9150%.

However, the latest wave of growth is entirely due to retail investors. This is indicated by a study by The Wall Street Journal analysts, who found that private traders were again drawn to the market.

One to one

Elon Musk’s comments have once again become a bullish catalyst for cryptocurrency. Speaking at The B Word conference, the head of Tesla confirmed that his other company, SpaceX, has invested in bitcoin. At the same time, Amazon posted a new vacancy for the position of an expert in digital currencies and blockchain. This news spurred the already flared up excitement.

Spot trading volume on exchanges such as Binance, Kraken, Coinbase and Gemini has also grown significantly. Experts believe that retail investors are mainly responsible for it. He Wall Street Journal also writes about this with reference to Coin Metrics.

There are other signs of increased activity in the retail segment. For example, not only bitcoin has grown, altcoins have also risen in price. Meanwhile, experts note that institutions do not trade alternative coins, this is the lot of private investors looking for cheaper assets with a small market capitalization and great potential.

Santiment data on investor sentiment confirms that moderate optimism has formed in the bitcoin market, which is pushing the cryptocurrency rate up.

Great Migration of Miners

In addition to fundamental events, the movement of miners from China also influenced the dynamics of Bitcoin. The difficulty of mining soared to 15.55 terahashes last week, which indicates an increase in the number of participants in the network. According to BTC.com, mining difficulty started to rise on July 17th. Since then, the figure has increased by almost 14% in two stages.









China’s share in the global hashrate dropped from 75% in September 2019 to 46% as of April 2021. This is evidenced by the data of the analytical portal Statista. The second place in the cryptocurrency mining market is occupied by the States. Their share increased from% in 2019 to 16.85% in 2021. Russia remained at almost the same level (5.9% versus 6.8%), but Kazakhstan has significantly strengthened its position.

Source: Statista

What do you think?

