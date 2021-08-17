Bitcoin or Bitcoin Cash: which investor should choose

Illustrative photo: depositphotos

Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash are some of the most popular cryptocurrencies among investors, but the choice between them is quite difficult. Both of these assets have both significant advantages and some disadvantages. Let’s try to figure out which of these currencies will be more interesting for an investor in 2021.

A little bit about bitcoin

Bitcoin remains the main currency in the crypto market and its gold standard. Created in 2008, today this currency has the maximum capitalization among all crypto assets – more than $ 800 billion.

This is the most famous and popular cryptocurrency, and based on its dynamics, conclusions are drawn about the general mood of investors in the market.

Over the past few years, the Bitcoin exchange rate has remained very volatile, alternating between historic highs (over $ 64,000 in April 2021) to serious dips (just over $ 6,000 in 2020).

In recent months, after another wave of decline, Bitcoin was able to renew its local highs, temporarily rising above the $ 40,000 mark. The future prospects for this cryptocurrency are not yet very definite, but in general, there is a tendency to continue growth and return to a historical maximum of more than $ 60,000. Some experts say that the $ 100,000 level is not far off.

Bitcoin Cash advantages









This cryptocurrency entered the market in 2017 as a fork of bitcoin after disagreements arose among investors over the true nature of bitcoin and some other nuances. Today, the market capitalization of Bitcoin Cash is over $ 10 billion. This cryptocurrency is among the top 20 cryptocurrencies in terms of capitalization. The Bitcoin Cash rate, like Bitcoin, is also characterized by increased volatility. Since its inception on the market, this cryptocurrency has experienced both ups and downs.

If we compare the dynamics of the rates of Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash, then over the past 4 years, Bitcoin still showed more positive dynamics than its competitor. Some years have been very successful for bitcoin, for example, in 2018 its value increased more than 3 times, while for Bitcoin Cash it only doubled. And in the “coronavirus” 2021, bitcoin rose in price by 15%, while Bitcoin Cash, on the contrary, lost about 14%.

How to earn?

