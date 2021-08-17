Blake Lively was not afraid to sum up 2020 with subscribers by publishing her photo without makeup and unwashed hair

When we thought we couldn’t love her anymore, Blake Lively goes and does it! On December 20, the actress shared a selfie with a fresh face without makeup and disheveled hair to take stock of 2020. However, she still looked absolutely amazing!

Blake Lively, even without makeup, without enchanting hairstyles and eyebrows, looks beautiful as ever! The 33-year-old teen drama star Gossip Girl posted a selfie to Instagram stories on Sunday night summing up a difficult year 2020, after a rough year (to say the least). Look, Blake wrote over the close-up, adding, the 2020 edition.

Her long blonde hair was loose and matted from the ends to the crown of her head, while some of her tousled locks appeared matted and curly. She continued to poke fun at her quarantine appearance by adding an image of a fire in a dumpster at the bottom of the photo.









In a separate post shared on her Instagram Stories, Blake continued to poke fun by sharing her gluten-free dessert, which she joked was “green juice.” She showed a bowl filled with a mixture of “sugar, gluten, salt, dairy, butter and chocolate,” as well as several baking devices. Whether Blake has brewed a healthy juice or a dessert with sugar, we will have a moment to reflect on what she did after all!

Blake’s latest post came after husband Ryan Reynolds announced that the number of invited relatives and friends in their family will be reduced in honor of celebrating Christmas due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Over the weekend, the 44-year-old actor, action comedy star “Deadpool “ shared a post on his Instagram Stories that said, “My kids won’t see their grandparents this year at Christmas. Friends, or aunts and uncles. It is absolutely horrible and sad. ” He added, “Hats off to many others doing the same.”

Blake and Ryan, who tied the knot in 2012, have three daughters: 4 -year-old Ines, 6 year old James and 14 month old Betty… While the fun and strong couple are candid about their personal lives on social media, they are very private when it comes to putting their kids in the spotlight.