Bloomberg senior analyst has determined who could be the father of Bitcoin

Under the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto, who is considered the “father” of the world’s most popular cryptocurrency – Bitcoin, most likely a programmer from California who died in 2014 was hiding. About it writes Bloomberg senior analyst Eric Balchunas on Twitter.

He suggested that it was actually programmer Hal Finney.

Balchunas discovered a forum post dated January 1993. In it, programmer Hal Finney describes the technology of cryptocurrency trading cards, which is similar to the principle of modern NFTs.

“After thinking a bit about the idea of ​​buying and selling digital money, I figured out how to present it. We buy and sell” cryptographic trading cards. “Crypto fans will love these fascinating examples of cryptographic art …” – said in the message.









Finney died in 2014 at the age of 58 due to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

In 2018, a group of Bitcoin enthusiasts from the international community group Findsatoshi launched a fundraiser on the Boomstarter crowdfunding platform to find the creator of Bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto. In mid-April 2021, the fortune of Nakamoto, which, according to various estimates, owns from 750,000 to 1.1 million BTC, exceeded $ 61 billion.

Natalia Sofienko

