Cameron Diaz shopping with a friend in Los Angeles: new photos of the star

After leaving the profession, 47-year-old Cameron Diaz is rarely seen at social events. But the star regularly gets into the lenses of the paparazzi on the streets of Los Angeles: either during romantic walks with her husband, or during meetings with friends.

So, the other day the actress was photographed while shopping with a friend. Cameron updated her wardrobe in one of the stores of the American chain Barneys New York, and reporters watched her already in the parking lot with a pair of large bags on her shoulder. For the shopping trip, Diaz chose a comfortable total black look: she was wearing a T-shirt, jacket, tight jeans and ankle boots with small heels.

Cameron Diaz with a friend

Recall that the last time Cameron Diaz appeared on the big screens in the remake of the movie “Annie” (Annie) in 2014. After that, the actress announced that she was leaving the profession to focus on family life with Benji Madden. By the way, in one of her recent interviews with InStyle magazine, the actress explained her decision to leave the cinema:

I see this situation as follows: for more than half of my life I have lived in full view of the public. It seems to me that in my case it’s okay to take the time to somehow rethink my life and decide what my return should be. If, of course, I decide on it.

At the same time, Cameron clarified that at the moment she is completely satisfied with her life and it is incredibly pleasant for her to manage her personal time herself.







