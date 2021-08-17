Cameron Diaz showed her baby’s face for the first time

48-year-old Hollywood actress, star of many Hollywood blockbusters Cameron Diaz showed the face of her only daughter. See what the baby looks like.

Cameron Diaz (photo from open sources)

The paparazzi managed to take a picture of the little American star when they got into the car. The frames show half of the girl’s face, but it can be noted that she is the owner of cute chubby cheeks, writes explica.

The girl’s name is known to be Raddix. The actress did not talk about pregnancy and did not share any details about how the baby was born. Cameron took a hiatus from her acting career and devoted herself entirely to her family. But now she has begun to appear more often in the tabloids, so fans are predicting her early return to filming.





In an interview, she also said that, together with her friend Catherine Power, is now producing wine from organic grapes.













