Cardano ADA becomes the third largest cryptocurrency in the world | Blockchain24

According to CoinGecko, the ADA digital token linked to the Cardano blockchain just yesterday became the third largest virtual currency in the world “as Cardano developers seek to ride the boom in decentralized finance,” Bloomberg reported.

As the so-called ADA cryptocurrency has jumped about 50% in the past week alone, there is growing optimism that new technological advances will allow smart contracts to be used on Cardano in line with the announced target on September 12th. This will allow its network to offer decentralized services, in particular the DeFi sector, which is currently dominated by Ethereum.

In a rally met with skepticism from some of the major companies in the industry, the ADA token now has a market cap of over $ 65 billion, according to the CoinGecko tracker – more than any other competitor except Bitcoin and Ethereum.

“Cardano fans have been waiting – some eagerly – for some smart contract news that seems like an eternity,” said Anthony Trenchev, managing partner and co-founder of crypto lender Nexo. But Cardano is fighting Ethereum, the # 2 cryptocurrency, to become the outstanding smart contract blockchain. ”

The ADA’s jump of more than 1400% over the past year exceeds the returns on both Bitcoin and Ether.









The coin has surged despite skepticism about its usefulness from some well-known cryptocurrency commentators. For example, Galaxy Digital LP CEO Mike Novogratz on Twitter tweeted Sunday that “I’ve talked to the twenty smartest people I know in the field and none of them have seen Cardano have support” from the developers.



The Relative Strength Index suggests that the cryptocurrency is overbought after the rally. Bloomberg.

“Most people outside of crypto have never even heard of Cardano – but here it is with a market capitalization that surpasses many of the S&P 500 indexes,” Trenchev said.

Decentralized finance – or DeFi – brings financial functions to digital ledgers, allowing people to do things like loans or borrow funds and earn interest on savings accounts without the need for traditional intermediaries like banks. The growing popularity of the sector is part of a broader trend towards increased use of the blockchain.

Recent rallies in Bitcoin, Ethereum, ADA and other tokens over the weekend have helped the crypto market reach $ 2 trillion capitalization again – for the first time since May, when an industry known for its volatility showed a significant drawdown.