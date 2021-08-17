Cardano (ADA) is now a darling of Wall Street investors

The native token of the Cardano ecosystem has overtaken not only ether, but even bitcoin in terms of the volume of weekly money capital

Over the past week, Wall Street funds have been actively investing in the ADA token of the Cardano ecosystem. This is indicated by the data of the CoinShares company, which calculated the reallocation of capital of cryptocurrency funds from August 9 to 15.

For example, according to published estimates, over the past week, ADA raised $ 1.3 million from professional investors. Moreover, the coin came out on top in the monthly interval with a total capital inflow of $ 2.1 million.

The 21Shares fund poured the most money into ADA. At the time of writing, 21Shares has launched an Exchange Traded Product (ETP) with a Cardano bias to the top.

The fund charges 2.5% per annum for capital management in Cardano ETP. It is noteworthy that the fund takes much less for managing Bitcoin ETP – 1.49% per annum. The fund charges the same amount for the ether-oriented ETP.









Such a gap in fees correlates with a drop in capital inflows to bitcoin funds. It turned out that they became the main outsider of the past week, having lost more than $ 20 million in client money during the reporting period. In a monthly interval, bitcoin funds were completely empty by almost $ 55 million.

One way or another, bitcoin still remains the leader in terms of allocated capital. For example, bitcoin funds account for $ 37.1 billion in client money. This is 2.5 times more than all other cryptocurrencies combined or almost 800 times more than Cardano.

