Cardano Love and FItch Fears: Crypto Market News By Investing.com







Putin has commissioned proposals to verify ownership of cryptocurrency, and is gaining traction on Wall Street – these and other important cryptocurrency market news in our daily roundup.

Russian President Vladimir Putin approved an anti-corruption plan for 2021-2024. In the document, he instructed to prepare proposals aimed at verifying data on ownership of cryptocurrencies by November 15, 2021.

Fitch Ratings said El Salvador’s legal currency law could negatively impact local insurance companies. Experts also pointed to additional operational risks and high volatility of the digital coin.

The cryptocurrency derivatives exchange Bitget has translated the main sections of the site into Russian. Localization is the first step towards expanding the exchange’s presence in the CIS markets.

Bitcoin holders are back in the black. This is the conclusion reached by the experts at Glassnode. More than 19% of the total supply of coins in circulation became profitable as Bitcoin bounced off the $ 29,000 low.

The native token of the Cardano ecosystem has surpassed BTC in terms of weekly money capital. Over the past week, Wall Street funds have been heavily investing in Cardano. This is indicated by data from CoinShares, which calculated the reallocation of capital of cryptocurrency funds from August 9 to 15.









The text was prepared by Yana Shebalina