Tuesday, August 17, 2021
    Cardano Love and FItch Fears: Crypto Market News By Investing.com






    Investing.com – Putin has commissioned proposals to verify ownership of cryptocurrency, and is gaining traction on Wall Street – these and other important cryptocurrency market news in our daily roundup.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin approved an anti-corruption plan for 2021-2024. In the document, he instructed to prepare proposals aimed at verifying data on ownership of cryptocurrencies by November 15, 2021.

    Fitch Ratings said El Salvador’s legal currency law could negatively impact local insurance companies. Experts also pointed to additional operational risks and high volatility of the digital coin.

    The cryptocurrency derivatives exchange Bitget has translated the main sections of the site into Russian. Localization is the first step towards expanding the exchange’s presence in the CIS markets.

    Bitcoin holders are back in the black. This is the conclusion reached by the experts at Glassnode. More than 19% of the total supply of coins in circulation became profitable as Bitcoin bounced off the $ 29,000 low.

    The native token of the Cardano ecosystem has surpassed BTC in terms of weekly money capital. Over the past week, Wall Street funds have been heavily investing in Cardano. This is indicated by data from CoinShares, which calculated the reallocation of capital of cryptocurrency funds from August 9 to 15.




    The text was prepared by Yana Shebalina

    A warning: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

    Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.




