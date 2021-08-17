Chris Hemsworth said that the new “Thor” will surprise the audience – Moscow 24, 20.10.

Photo: Agency “Moscow” / Alexander Avilov

Actor Chris Hemsworth, speaking about the new film “Thor: Love and Thunder”, noted that viewers will see a picture different from the rest of the franchise. This is reported by Comic Book.

Hemsworth, who plays Thor, noted that the new part will surprise fans of the hero story, despite the fact that Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson will again play in the picture. In addition, the actor noted that he is looking forward to the start of filming.

"In the last three films, we have shown three different versions of the protagonist, and now the audience can count on major changes. We still have to work in this direction," – said Hemsworth.









Details of the plot of the new part have not yet been disclosed. However, Natalie Portman, who will play not only Jane Foster in the film, but also the female incarnation of Thor, said that she was already preparing for filming and was actively training.

It was planned that the filming of a new film about Torah will begin in the summer, but due to the coronavirus, the start of work on the film was postponed for six months, and the release of the tape is scheduled only for February 2022.

Earlier it became known that Warner Bros. postponed the premiere of “Dune” and “The Matrix”. The painting by Denis Villeneuve will not be presented in December this year, but on October 1, 2021, Lana Wachowski’s “Matrix” will be shown earlier than planned – on December 22 next year.