crypto market grew to $ 2 trillion

The cryptocurrency began to rise in price again after a significant drop in May-July. In addition to giants, young altcoins are showing tremendous growth.

After the rise in price of Bitcoin, Etherеum, Dogecoin and other coins, the total value of cryptocurrencies exceeded $ 2 trillion.

Bloomberg writes about this according to the CoinGecko service, which tracks the performance of more than 8,800 tokens.

On Saturday, August 14, the rate of the most popular cryptocurrency in the world, bitcoin, reached $ 48,152 for the first time since May 16, in addition, it showed stability – the token began a “white streak”. On Monday, the value of the cryptocurrency began to decline and now stands at about $ 45.9 thousand.The market capitalization has reached $ 863 billion.At the same time, according to the Curency service, the share of bitcoin in the market is significantly decreasing, from July to mid-August it decreased from 49% to 43%.

The second largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum, gained 0.4% over the week. On August 16, the token rose in price to $ 3321, after which the price gradually decreased to $ 3180. The total capitalization is $ 372 billion. The growth of “ether” could have been influenced by the blockchain update (“London hard fork”), which stabilized the commission for operations.

Meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin, which is supported by the founder of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk, has risen in price by about 40% over the week (August 9-15) – from $ 0.244 to $ 0.320. The market capitalization of the token has exceeded $ 43 billion, and the cost is now about $ 0.326. Dogecoin is likely to continue to grow, as American billionaire Mark Cuban, owner of the NBA basketball club Dallas Mavericks, called it “the most trusted means of exchanging digital assets.”









“We allow people to pay with any cryptocurrency, but 95% of sales come from Doge. Customers choose it themselves. We can argue about anything and anything, but now this altcoin is the payment method that people choose. Disadvantages and simplicity of DOGE are the most strengths of cryptocurrency. You can only use it for two things: spend or hold. It is very easy to understand. And it is inexpensive, “- said the businessman in Twitter and received the support of Elon Musk.

Alternative cryptocurrencies also continue to rise:

Audius has risen in price by almost 150% over the week (current price – $ 3.48),

Solana – 80% ($ 73.21)

Terra – by 75% ($ 26.25),

Revain ($ 0.011) – by 60%,

Cardano – up 40% ($ 2.08).

Earlier, Focus wrote what changes await Ethereum after a large-scale upgrade. According to the founder of the blockchain Vitalik Buterin, in the future, the cryptocurrency will switch to the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) principle and will consume 99% less electricity.

It was also reported that mining Ethereum has become much more profitable than Bitcoin. From May to July, users generated $ 1.2 billion more ether.

Experts noted that Ethereum is losing its attractiveness due to updates. It can be replaced by the young cryptocurrency Solana, which stands out among the competitors with the fast work of the blockchain and the low price so far.