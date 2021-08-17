Crypto payment with Binance Pay in Ukraine is reality, not exotic – Ministry of Finance

Since then, not only the value of the cryptocurrency has changed, but also its popularity. According to a study by the University of Cambridge, at the beginning of this year, more than 101 million people had their own crypto wallets. At the same time, the growth in the number of people who have Bitcoin or other tokens on their account is growing exponentially. As shown by the same study, over the year the number of owners of crypto wallets increased by 189%.

It is not surprising that various trading networks are trying to attract the attention of cryptocurrency owners. The most widespread were the words of Elon Musk that he is ready to sell Tesla cars for Bitcoin. Earlier, the creator of Virgin Galactic, Richard Branson, announced the possibility of paying with cryptocurrency for a flight into space.

Also, the decision of the popular US wallet PayPal to launch “crypto” payments for purchases had a huge impact on the market. Other popular companies and services that have provided customers with the opportunity to pay with Bitcoin or other tokens include AirBaltic, Expedia booking service, and the well-known IT company Shopify. Among the world’s catering brands, Starbucks and Subway provide such service in a number of countries. A similar service was tested in Canada by KFC.

According to experts, the number of companies that accept cryptocurrency will grow all over the world. After all, it is important for them that the client has the opportunity to pay for the goods in any way convenient for him. Otherwise, he will go to competitors.

And what about Ukraine?

In Ukraine, the peak of the popularity of payments with cryptocurrencies fell on 2017-2018. Then dozens of companies announced their readiness to accept payment in bitcoin. The most famous of them are the network of gas stations Wog, restaurants Pesto Cafe, Mama Mia, MisterTwister. However, today all of them no longer provide such a service. And in general, finding Ukrainian companies that would accept “crypt” today is not an easy task.

As market observers explain, there are several reasons why this is happening. First of all, the complexity of accounting for the received cryptocurrencies, as well as the not too simple procedure for conducting transactions.

For example, those companies that still accept payment in cryptocurrency, as a rule, after ordering, send the client the wallet ID and the amount in cryptocurrency for payment. It would seem that the “crypt” should simplify operations, but in practice now complicates them. After all, the client must wait for the data to come to his mail, then copy it and transfer it to his wallet. Only then will he be able to make the payment.

In some cases, paying with a “crypt” may even turn into a quest. Although theoretically possible – there is simply no corresponding button on the site. The support service also does not know how to carry out the operation and can simply give the contacts of the person who should be contacted on this issue.

At the same time, you can pay for services using a bank card in just a few clicks. Therefore, an additional “cryptocurrency” service usually looks like an opportunity for the sake of the opportunity itself, which is not really needed by customers.

New technologies

A new technology offered by Settlepay can simplify payment using cryptocurrency and make it truly massive.

In partnership with the largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance, this company offers a new method of payment for the Ukrainian market with the “crypto” Binance Pay. The technology is already working in many countries, and now Ukrainians can also use it.

The service works according to the following principle. Companies that connect it among the existing payment options (for example, Visa, Mastercard, Privat24) will have one more – Binance Pay.

The procedure for using it is fundamentally simple. When a client wants to pay for an order with cryptocurrency, he clicks on the appropriate button and a QR code appears in front of him. Next, the buyer must use the QR code scanner in his Binance crypto exchange application on his smartphone. When he scans the code, an opportunity to pay for the order will appear in the application window. At the same time, all data about the account to which funds are transferred and the amount of payment have already been entered automatically – these data are initially contained in the QR code. Therefore, the client does not need to independently register either the wallet number to which he drops the crypt, or the amount. You just need to confirm the payment.









Since the service is concerned about the safety of users, the buyer will still need to enter their pin code. Thanks to this precaution, outsiders will not be able to use the account by taking possession of someone else’s phone.

Why do customers need this service

Using Binance Pay is not technology for technology’s sake. This is a really easy way to pay with cryptocurrency.

Skeptics will say that if you wish, you can simply withdraw money from your crypto-wallet by transferring hryvnia to a bank account. But do not forget that there is a commission for withdrawing funds from most crypto-exchanges. In addition, many banks set a commission for replenishing bank cards.

At the same time, the buyer does not pay any fees when paying with Binance Pay. In other words, having bought a cryptocurrency, you can calmly watch its growth, and, if necessary, pay with it without paying absolutely any commissions.

Binance Pay provides a wide variety of cryptocurrencies for payment. The service currently supports over 40 tokens. Among them are such popular ones as Bitcoim, Ethereum, binance coin, cardano and even Elon Musk’s favorite dogecoin. The user decides which of the cryptocurrencies to pay.

Paying for purchases using Binance Pay is instant, just like using, for example, bank cards. To complete the payment, the buyer does not have to wait until the payment is processed or funds are credited.

In addition to the ability to pay for purchases, the Binance Pay service provides its users with other “goodies”. For example, it is also possible to send the “crypt” to relatives or acquaintances without commission. In addition, it does not matter at all in what country they are located.

Why do companies need this service

Binance crypto exchange is the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange platform. According to the CoinMarketCap service, the daily turnover of operations on it exceeds $ 25 billion. In addition, it is one of the most popular crypto-exchanges in Ukraine, because you can buy tokens on it, including for the hryvnia.

All this lays the foundation for the growing popularity of Binance Pay in our country. Thus, stores that connect the payment option using this service will immediately receive a large audience of potential customers.

Every year, the time that visitors to online stores are willing to spend on making a purchase is decreasing. If they do not understand something on the site, they face difficulties, then more and more often they simply refuse this service and go to competitors. Therefore, it is fundamentally important for the seller to simplify the services for the customers. Including, to provide an opportunity to make payment in any form convenient for the buyer.

As explained in the Settlepay company, which became the first official supplier and integrator of Binance Pay in Ukraine, the most interesting new service will be for companies that work in the field of e-commerce, tourism, insurance, educational projects, and the gaming industry.

How Binance Pay works on the website can be found on the website of the travel company Farvater.travel. Also, the ability to pay using Binance Pay is already provided by such stores: Travala, Coinsbee, CryptoRefills.

Since the Binance Pay service works on the basis of generating QR codes, it can be used not only by Internet sites, but also by companies that operate offline. The payment principle here will be the same – the buyer will open a scanner in the Binance app, point it at the generated code and agree to pay with cryptocurrency.

In addition to the ability to simplify payment for your customers, connecting to a cryptocurrency service provides other benefits. Companies that accept payment by “crypt” look more technologically advanced than their competitors. The ability to pay in tokens can also be used in advertising.

At the same time, the very connection to the Binance Pay service for the company will not be problematic, because the technical and operational issues will be taken over by Settlepay.

According to experts, the popularity of cryptocurrencies will continue to grow. For some, this is a way of storing funds for a long line or making money on the rapid rise in the price of tokens, but at the same time, payments in cryptocurrencies will also develop faster. After all, more and more people are getting used to them and see no reason to transfer funds into fiat currencies in order to pay for purchases.