Dogecoin Foundation Returns To Work After A Break | Blockchain24

The Dogecoin Foundation, a non-profit organization that seeks to support the development of memcoin through advertising, managing and protecting trademarks, has been revived.

The foundation boasts some notable board members and advisors, including Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, who is the foundation’s “blockchain and crypto consultant”. Jared Birchall, a spokesman appointed by Tesla co-founder and influential Dogecoin (DOGE) supporter Elon Musk and who is the head of Musk’s family office, joins as legal and financial advisor to the fund, while Dogecoin main developer Max Keller will serve as technical advisor.









Dogecoin founder Sibetoshi Nakamoto will be a community and memes advisor. The board of directors includes Dogecoin Foundation veteran Jens Whichers and Dogecoin blockchain developers Michi Lumin and Ross Nicoll. Initially launched in 2014, the fund went dormant over time and eventually disintegrated. The foundation now hopes to secure a three-year budget to hire small staff to work full-time.

It is reported that in the coming weeks, the fund “will announce new projects that will complement the current Core Wallet to provide faster integration and simplified APIs (Application Programming Interfaces) for financial, social and philanthropic projects wishing to use Dogecoin.”