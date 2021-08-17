Elon Musk and Mark Cuban named the most powerful cryptocurrency, and it is not Bitcoin

SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk and Mark Cuban, an American entrepreneur and billionaire, said Dogecoin (DOGE) is the most trusted means of exchanging digital assets.

It is a tool that can be used to purchase goods and services. The Doge community is the strongest when it comes to using it as a medium of exchange. Mark Cuban

In response, Tesla CEO Elon Musk says he has held the same opinion for quite some time now: “I’ve been saying this for a long time.”

Mark Cuban, owner of the NBA basketball club Dallas Mavericks, said on Twitter, where he has 8.5 million followers, that although the Dallas Mavericks accepts payments in any cryptocurrency, most buyers prefer to pay with Dogecoin.









We allow people to pay with ANY cryptocurrency, but 95% of sales come from DOGE. Customers choose to use DOGE themselves. We can argue about everything and about anything, but now DOGE is a payment method? which people choose. The disadvantages and simplicity of DOGE are the strongest points of the cryptocurrency. You can only use it for two things: spend or hold. This is very easy to understand. And it’s inexpensive. Mark Cuban

As we reported in the morning, Dogecoin, backed by these billionaires, has gained over 40% in a week.