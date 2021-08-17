Emma Stone Seals Revolutionary Deal With Disney + And Announces Sequel To Cruella

Emma Stone took into account the situation with Scarlett Johansson, who, due to the streaming of “Black Widow”, received tens of millions of dollars less.

Oscar-winning American actress Emma Stone could earn nearly $ 50 million for the sequel to Cruella through a deal with streaming channel Disney + and become the highest paid actress in Hollywood, according to the Daily Mail.

According to the actress, who announced the sequel to the Cruell story, the work will generate a “substantial” share of the profits for her when it airs on Disney +.

Hollywood celebrities receive royalties for their work, as well as some of the money from the worldwide distribution of the picture, but the pandemic has hurt the release of films, so many of the new films have made their way to streaming services such as Netflix and Disney +, which pay the actors only modest “leftovers.”

Stone’s agent Patrick Whitesell said the Cruella II deal protects the performers and is “revolutionary”:

“While the media landscape has been severely disrupted for all distributors, their creative partners cannot stand aside to suffer disproportionately large losses. This agreement demonstrates that there can be a fair way forward that protects actors and unifies studio interests with talent. We hope that it will open the door for more members of the creative community to participate in the success of the new platforms. “











Emma Stone as Cruella Photo: Still from the film

The deal came after Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson filed a $ 50 million lawsuit against Disney, claiming she was promised that the Marvel blockbuster would be released exclusively in theaters. Instead, Disney, which owns Marvel, released it on Disney + the same day it hit the big screen.

Johansson, who was paid $ 20 million for the film, argued that her salary could have been raised to $ 50 million because her deal was based on a cut in box office receipts.

Before the pandemic, Scarlett was the highest paid actress in the world, but according to Forbes magazine, she was ousted this year by TV star Sofia Vergara, who earned $ 43 million last year.