Emma Stone talks about her mom’s awkward conversation with Angelina Jolie

At her very first Golden Globe Awards in 2011, the 32-year-old actress was fortunate enough to sit next to the Brangelina, which fell apart a few years later. Emma Stone was then nominated for the prestigious award for her role in the film “Excellent student of easy virtue”, and Angelina Jolie – for her role in “Tourist.” They both lost to Annette Bening.









“This was my first Golden Globe. It was incredibly interesting, so I took my mother with me, ”Emma recalled on the Jimmy Fallon show. – We sat next to Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Just think: among all the people on these shows to sit with them – wow! My mom never drinks, but she had champagne that night, which was probably not the best idea, but she was having a great time. “

“Mom started asking Angelina Jolie if she had children. I thought then: “You must be out of your mind!” She knew about everything, but tried to conduct small talk: “How old are they?”, “What are their names?” She knew everything. But they [Брэд и Энджи] were very nice. We had a great time. It was an interesting night, ”added the actress.