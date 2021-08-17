Ethereum 2.0 deposit contract became the largest holder of ETH

Despite the growing popularity of staking on ETH 2.0, experts believe that wrapped Ethereum may be more preferable for many users.

The value of assets in staking Ethereum 2.0 has reached 6.73 million ETH ($ 21.2 billion), according to the analyst firm Nansen. The deposit contract of the second version of the blockchain bypassed the addresses of wrapped Ethereum and the Binance crypto exchange in this indicator.

Largest ETH Holders as of August 17, 2021 Source: www.nansen.ai







Wrapped Ethereum is needed so that users can exchange ERC-20 tokens for other Ethereum-based tokens. The exchange takes place in a 1: 1 ratio. Using the service allows you not to use an additional interface within a single smart contract.

According to Decrypt, the growing volume of ETH staking speaks to the confidence of asset holders in the ability of developers to complete the long-awaited upgrade of the Ethereum 2.0 network. After that, Ethereum will completely switch to the Proof-of-Stake (POS) algorithm. The update is expected to take place in early 2022, and until then, all ETH involved in staking remain blocked.

At the same time, wrapped Ethereum also allows you to make money on staking. However, it can be converted to the regular version of Ethereum and used in DeFi, trading or non-custodial services at any time.

JPM analysts predict that Ethereum’s transition to the Proof-of-Stake (POS) algorithm after the full launch of ETH 2.0 could lead to an increase in staking payments of up to $ 20 billion after the launch of the update and up to $ 40 billion by 2025.

Last week, the London hard fork took place on the Ethereum network.