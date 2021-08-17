Ethereum 2.0 deposit contract came out on top among the largest ETH holders

The Ethereum 2.0 deposit contract topped the list of the largest Ether (ETH) holders. Alex Svanevik, the founder of the Nansen analytical platform, drew attention to this.

According to Nansen, the ETH 2.0 contract leads with a balance of 6.733 million ETH ($ 21.5 billion). The Wrapped Ethereum (WETH) contract, in which 6.698 million ETH is concentrated, has dropped to the second line. WETH reflects the value of ether in the form of a token and is actively used in the decentralized finance space, as it is supported by protocols that work exclusively with ERC20 tokens. In third place is one of the Binance exchange wallets with 2.296 million ETH.









The share of ETH in the ETH 2.0 deposit contract corresponds to 5.7% of the circulating volume of the cryptocurrency. The number of active validators in the new network recently exceeded 210,000. So far, the volume of ETH in the deposit contract can only grow, since their withdrawal before merging with the currently used Ethereum 1.x network is not possible.

According to Staking Rewards, Ethereum 2.0 ranks third in staking asset value behind Cardano and Solana. In most other networks, the share of tokens in staking relative to the total volume is over 50%.

At the time of publication, Ether is trading at $ 3,175, down 3% over the past 24 hours.