from the “victim” of the vampire to the muse of Lagerfeld









After Kristen noticed Karl Lagerfeld, the girl seemed to come to life: the actress began to try on new and new roles. Red hair, a pixie haircut with a beautiful shatus, then an elongated bob a couple of tones ahead – in general, a complete delight.

Starting in 2016 and including 2018 is a period when Kristen Stewart changed just for every red carpet appearance. And if earlier it mainly concerned hairstyles, now it’s time for the make-up creativity, because the girl became the face of the Chanel makeup line (before that, the star represented a line of clothing and accessories). It seems that everything suits the actress: red smoky eyes, silver graphic eye makeup, and blue-green shadows combined with fuchsia on the lips.







As for the hairstyles, the star dyed blonde, shaved under a typewriter and began to grow her hair to do wet styling. True, by the end of 2018, Kristen, let’s say, freaked out and cut her hair again and dyed her hair blonde – we support her, she’s great.

In 2019, the actress is experimenting to the fullest: here and slicked back hair, and bleached eyebrows, and orange lipstick combined with wide arrows in aqua, and bright red strands with yellow eyebrows. Kristen Stewart is really interesting to watch and be inspired by her images. Curious what else the girl will prepare for us in the near future? ..







