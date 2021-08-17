Gwyneth Paltrow offered to give bread lamps

The American actress presented a catalog of unusual gifts for the New Year holidays, including a watermelon bag and a prefab dildo.

On the eve of the New Year holidays, a catalog of unusual goods appeared in the online store Goop, which was founded by actress Gwyneth Paltrow.









For example, buyers can purchase a $ 210 loaf lamp, a soul-calling board for $ 1995, a tiny house for $ 99,000, and a decorative pyramid for $ 35,000.

Also among the presented presents are a watermelon bag and a bathtub for 100 thousand dollars.

And the Sexual Healing Gifts section features a homemade dildo kit that includes a body-safe algae-based molding powder, 100% Medical Grade Platinum Tone Sealing Silicone, a molding tube, and a single-speed vibrator.

