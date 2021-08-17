Gwyneth Paltrow on ex-husband Chris Martin: “We were never really a couple”

Gwyneth Paltrow / Chris Martin

Famous Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow has been married to Coldplay vocalist Chris Martin for more than 10 years. After parting, the former spouses have maintained an excellent relationship and are raising children together: 16-year-old daughter Apple and 14-year-old son Moses. However, as the 47-year-old star admitted in her new essay for Vogue magazine, she and Martin were never truly a couple, and only love for children kept them together.

We were close, although we could not finally become a couple. We just didn’t fit well together. There was always some kind of anxiety and anxiety. But how we loved our children!

– wrote Gwyneth.

Nevertheless, according to her, with Martin they have always been good friends who had many common interests:

We laughed at the same things and sheer stupidity, shared our impressions and loved “bearded” humor. We were touched by the same music, we loved going to the park for pizza together, especially on summer nights when the sun never seems to set,

– the actress remembered.

Paltrow also admitted that they made the decision to break up with the help of a psychotherapist a year before they made a public announcement of their breakup. She said that she and her husband did everything to save the marriage and not hurt the children before going to a specialist who told them about the “deliberate breakup.”

I have never heard such a phrase and was intrigued not so much by the phrase itself as by its sentimentality. Was there a world where we could part and not lose everything? Can we be a family even if we are not a couple?

– she writes.



Chris Martin with daughter Apple and Gwyneth Paltrow with son Moses









Now, in hindsight, Gwyneth says that while she was ridiculed for that line at the time, people now often ask her how she got through the breakup.

In 2018, Gwyneth Paltrow married producer Brad Falchuk, with whom she is now happily married. 43-year-old Chris Martin is dating 30-year-old actress Dakota Johnson. Couples are family friendly and often spend time together.

I know that my ex-husband was supposed to be the father of my children, and I know that my current husband should be the person with whom I will meet old age. A conscious break allows us to recognize that these two different loves can coexist and feed each other,

– she concludes.



Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuck