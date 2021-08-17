In the same style: 11 flawless looks of Kylie Jenner with daughter Stormi

Little celebrity Stormy Webster is gradually conquering the fashion world. The girl has in her arsenal of toys expensive branded bags and clothes from the latest collections of luxury brands.

One of the most successful sisters in the Kardashian clan, Jenner spends considerable sums on gifts for her daughter. For 3 years, Stormi has collected so many clothes and accessories that any world fashionist would envy this collection.

The young millionaire has repeatedly admitted that dressing and combing Stormy is her greatest passion. That is why the influencer presents Stormy with bags from Louis Vuitton, Jacquemus, Hermès Kelly.









The last pink accessory costing 800 thousand hryvnia cost Kylie a flurry of criticism from users, however, this did not upset the rich mom, so she still continues to delight her only daughter with the best outfit and accessories.

Kylie Jenner in her photographs destroys stereotypes about paired images of mom and daughter. Instead of floral dresses, she prefers stylish oversized silhouettes and unusual cuts.

Kylie loves dressing Stormy in tracksuits, simple household items in one color scheme, swimwear and luxurious red carpet dresses. The celebrity publishes stylish paired images on Instagram, collecting a huge number of likes and comments from his 260 million audience.

Stylish paired images of Kylie Jenner and Stormy