Irina Shayk, Rihanna, Julia Roberts and others at The Fashion Awards – 2019

In early December, London’s Albert Hall hosts the most significant annual event in British fashion – The Fashion Awards. On Monday evening, December 2, the red carpet was unveiled for celebrity guests from around the world. Among them are Irina Shayk, Rihanna, Julia Roberts, Cate Blanchett, Naomi Campbell and many other celebrities.

Those representatives of the fashion industry who, over the past 12 months, have expanded their professional horizons with their creativity, left the hall to applause with awards in their hands. Together with the British Fashion Council, the award celebrates the success of brands and individuals in the fashion world.



Among the laureates of this year was the 31-year-old singer Rihanna, who has achieved a real breakthrough in fashion over the past year. The organizers celebrated the rise of her Fenty brand.

Laureates of The Fashion Awards – 2019

“Model of the Year” – Adut Akech

“Urban luxury brand” – Fenty



“Business Manager” – Remo Ruffini (Moncler)

“Brand of the Year” – Bottega Veneta

British Rising Star (menswear) – Bethany Williams



British Designer of the Year (Womenswear) – Daniel Lee (Bottega Veneta)

“Designer of the Year” (accessories) – Daniel Lee (Bottega Veneta)

“Fashion Icon” – Naomi Campbell



