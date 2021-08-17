Jennifer Aniston responded to criticism of her harsh remarks about vaccinations

“What does not kill us mutates and tries again.”







In a fresh interview with InStyle magazine, the 52-year-old actress admitted that she has stopped communicating with some friends who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or do not say whether they were vaccinated or not. Some netizens thought Jennifer Aniston’s move was too radical, but the Friends star is confident in her tactics. On Instagram, she once again explained what she meant.









In the story, Jen responded to a comment from a girl who asked why the actress is worried about unvaccinated people around, if she herself is “protected.” “Because if you have a strain, you can still pass it on to me,” she explained. Aniston. – I can get sick, but I will not be admitted to the hospital and I will not die. But I can pass it on to someone who has not been vaccinated or who has health problems – and then I put his life at risk. That’s why I’m worried. We have to take care not only of ourselves. “

In another story, the owner of the Golden Globe backed up her thought with a picture with embroidery “That which does not kill us mutates and tries again”.