Jennifer Lawrence, Beyonce, Priyanka Chopra and other stars in wedding dresses on the red carpet

Jennifer Lawrence / Beyonce

Some girls look forward to the day when they can put on a wedding dress, but as the stellar example shows, there is no need to wait! Many celebrities have chosen dresses from wedding collections to enter the red carpet of social events, not the Wedding Palace! We look at these “escaped” brides!

Jennifer Lawrence got one of the most secret weddings this summer! No matter how the paparazzi tried, they failed to make high-quality photographs of the bride in a wedding dress. And yet we have already seen Jennifer’s wedding dress! Laurence wore a delicate lace dress from L. Wells’ Je T’aime collection to the premiere of Faces Places in October 2017.

The wedding of Beyoncé and Jay-Z was played back in 2008, but she willingly remembers the celebration years later. In 2014, the couple played their second wedding in Corsica, and this spring, the singer shared previously unpublished images from the ceremony. Well, in 2016, Beyoncé came to the Grammy ceremony in a wedding dress. The outfit can be found in the Inbal Dror Fall 2016 collection.

Priyanka Chopra, who had a lavish wedding with Nick Jonas at the end of last year, seems to love the wedding gowns. The actress changed several wedding dresses at the celebration itself, but this seemed not enough to her! On the red carpet at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, Priyanka wore a dress from Georges Hobeika’s Spring 2020 bridal collection.

There was one more “bride” at this Cannes Film Festival. Actress Elle Fanning, who was also on the jury for the show, wowed reporters with spectacular outfits throughout the festival. One of them was an embroidered dress with a chiffon cape from Reem Acra, which she chose for the closing ceremony. It can be found in the brand’s fall 2019 bridal collection.

Wedding dresses at the Cannes Film Festival this year have become a real trend! Olivia Culpo followed. She chose a bridesmaid dress from the fall 2016 Ralph & Russo couture collection to enter the red carpet.









While many celebrities preferred classic wedding dresses, Sonam Kapoor opted for a more avant-garde design, opting for a long-sleeved gown from Danielle Frankel. In this outfit, she came to the Chopard party in March 2019.

In 2017, Sofia Vergara appeared at the Emmy ceremony in a tight-fitting off-the-shoulder dress from the Mark Zunino bridal collection.

Adriana Lima chose a similar style. In a gown from Naeem Khan’s Spring 2018 bridal collection, embroidered with sequins and bugles to add a subtle shimmer to the dress, she appeared on the red carpet in Cannes in 2017.

Katrina Balfe appeared in a Bella dress from the Paris Georgia wedding collection. The model chose this outfit to appear at the 2019 Toronto Film Festival.